ERIE — A Johnsonburg resident pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced.
Clarence Robert Neal IV, 35, pleaded guilty to one count before United States District Judge David S. Cercone.
In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that Neal received computer images and movies depicting minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
Judge Cercone scheduled sentencing for November 25, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. The law provides for a total sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
Pending sentencing, the court continued Neal on bond.
Assistant United States Attorney Christian A. Trabold is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Pennsylvania State Police and the Johnsonburg Borough Police Department conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Neal.