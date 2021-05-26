ERIE — A Johnsonburg woman pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of wire fraud, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced in a news release Tuesday.
Melissa Bittler, 41, of Cushing Avenue, Johnsonburg, pleaded guilty to three counts before Senior United States District Judge David S. Cercone.
According to the release, the court was advised that Bittler embezzled over $765,000 from a construction company in Johnsonburg where she was employed as the office manager and bookkeeper in connection with the guilty plea. Bittler reportedly bought and renovated her house and purchased a vehicle with the embezzled company money, the release said.
Cercone scheduled sentencing for Oct. 4, 2021. The law provides for a total sentence of 60 years in prison, a fine of $750,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
Pending sentencing, the court continued Bittler on bond.
Assistant United States Attorney Christian A. Trabold is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Johnsonburg Borough Police Department conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Bittler, the release said.