CLEARFIELD — Shara Marie Franco, 35, of Johnsonburg, who pleaded guilty for homicide by vehicle while DUI and related charges for a crash that killed a DuBois man last year, was sentenced to serve a minimum of five years and a maximum of 15 years in SCI-Muncy by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman Monday at plea and sentencing court.
On March 7, 2020, Franco drove a Chevrolet Silverado truck westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 at mile marker 99.4 in Sandy Township near DuBois and struck two other vehicles, according to official court documents. Ryan V. Muirhead, 43, of DuBois, the driver of an impacted Toyota, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other passengers in the Toyota sustained serious life-threatening injuries, including one child.
The passengers included Tammy L. Llewellyn, 40, of DuBois, who was taken by helicopter to Altoona Hospital; David L. Barnacastle, 42, of Brookville, who was taken by helicopter to Allegheny General Hospital; and a 6-year-old female passenger who was flown by helicopter to Pittsburgh’s Children’s Hospital.
Muirhead’s mother and sister spoke at the hearing.
“It’s been a rough year and a half since my son was killed,” the victim’s mother said. “It’s been a nightmare.”
She told Ammerman that she is not seeking revenge, only justice and is working to someday forgive Franco for what happened.
Muirhead’s sister said human life is the most precious thing in the world and she misses her brother. She said she is praying that someday she can forgive Franco for what happened.
Franco wept during the victim’s statements and apologized to Muirhead’s family.
“I would do anything to change this,” Franco said. “I am truly sorry.”
Franco pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle while DUI, a felony of the second degree; aggravated assault while DUI, felony of the second degree; two counts and DUI and the three summary offenses of careless driving, driving on divided highway and obedience to traffic control devices.
Franco was represented by attorney William A. Shaw Jr. of Clearfield. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.