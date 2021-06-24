CLEARFIELD — A jury delivered a split verdict Wednesday after a murder trial that lasted more than a week — and found Kimberly Sue Williams, 48, of Morrisdale, guilty of involuntary manslaughter, and recklessly endangering another person.
The jury also found Williams not guilty of murder of the first degree, murder of the third degree, two counts of aggravated assault, and simple assault.
She was accused of murdering her disabled husband to receive $1 million in inheritance.
After the verdict was read, Williams’ attorney, Steven Trialonas of State College, asked President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman to give Williams unsecured bail and release her.
Williams had been held without bail due to her being charged with first degree murder.
Trialonas argued that with no prior record, the involuntary manslaughter sentencing guidelines call for Williams to serve a minimum of six to nine months in jail and a maximum of five years.
He said she has already been in prison for 20 months and could be looking at a time served sentence.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers asked that bail be set at a secured amount and said the commonwealth is willing to have her sentenced as soon as possible.
Ammerman set bail at $5,000 monetary.
Sayers said he would have preferred to have a conviction of first or third degree murder, but said the conviction on the involuntary manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person charges was a “win.”
“We have a system in place for a reason, and 12 jurors sat and deliberated for more than two hours on this matter and deemed it was not an intentional killing with malice, and that’s the process,” Sayers said.
And with the conviction, it is likely that Kimberly Williams would not be eligible to receive any inheritance from Ronald Williams’ estate, but that is a civil matter, Sayers said.
Trialonas did not speak with the media after the trial.
According to testimony at trial, in 2013 Ronald Williams suffered a stroke that left him a quadriplegic with only limited use of his right arm. He received a $3 million settlement from the hospital he was treated at, and after lawyers' fees and costs the Williams received approximately $1.4 million, which was put into a trust to pay for Ronald Williams’ medical care.
In January, Ronald Williams signed a will leaving Kimberly Williams his entire estate. Without the will, the money leftover in the trust upon his death would have been divided between Kimberly Williams and their two daughters.
On March 14, 2019, Kimberly Williams called 911 saying her husband shot himself. Kimberly Williams was Ronald Williams’ primary caregiver and she told police Ronald Williams shot himself after the two got into an argument when she told him she couldn’t take care of him anymore and was going to put him in a nursing home.
The state police and Deputy Coroner Gilbert Stevenson initially believed her account, declared it a suicide and released Ronald Williams’ body to Altoona to be cremated.
After the body was released, the state police received a call from James Wilkinson of NDC Advisors of Pittsburgh, the account manager of Ronald Williams’ trust, and he said he received an email from Ronald Williams earlier that day telling him something wasn’t right, he needs to change his will, and if something happens to him to get an autopsy done.
A daughter of Ronald and Kimberly Williams also told police she received an email from her father saying he believed her mother was trying to kill him and told her to contest the will if he died.
The state police then called back Ronald Williams’ body from the crematory in Altoona and had an autopsy performed by pathologist Harry Kamerow of State College.
Kamerow concluded Ronald Williams was killed as a result of homicide because he could find no gunpowder residue in the wound, meaning the gun was fired from more than four feet away and it was impossible for Ronald Williams to shoot himself at that distance.
The state police also ran gunpowder residue analysis on Ronald Williams’ hands, and could find no traces of gunpowder.
However, the defense’s expert witness Forensic Pathologist Gregory McDonald of Montgomery County said he believed the gun was fired when it was in contact of Ronald Williams due to the markings around the wound, and said Kamerow didn’t take enough tissue samples to find the gunpowder residue.
Trialonas also argued during his closing statements that the gunpowder residue was removed from Ronald Williams body when it was placed in a body bag and transported to Altoona and back.
He also said there are numerous holes in the commonwealth’s case and said much of their evidence is speculation. Trialonas said state police did a poor job preserving the evidence at the crime scene.
He argued that the commonwealth did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Kimberly Williams had killed her husband or committed any of the crimes she is charged with.
First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza, who was Sayers’ co-counsel for the trial, argued that Ronald Williams knew his wife was trying to kill him and reached out to Wilkinson and his daughter for help. She also argued that Kimberly Williams’ story she gave to police didn’t make sense, because Ronald Williams did not have to go into a nursing home because he still had $1 million left in his trust.
She noted that Kimberly Williams was having an affair, and sent text messages to the man saying she gave her husband extra medications to get him to sleep so the man could come to the house.
She also allegedly told the man on the day before Williams died that she had pointed a gun at him and she needed to make some decisions.
Nedza argued that the longer Ronald Williams stayed alive, the less Kimberly Williams inheritance would be — so she killed him.
“The only thing between her, her boyfriend and $1 million was Ron,” Nedza said.