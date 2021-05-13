CLEARFIELD — Vincent Lewis Inzana, 34, of Hastings was found not guilty of the most serious felony charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance-methamphetamine, but was found guilty of the misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Tuesday at a jury trial before Judge Paul Cherry.
DuBois City Police Cpl. Randall Young testified that on Nov. 19, he was on patrol when he noticed an unknown vehicle parked outside of a house in the area of West DuBois Avenue and an alley where illegal drug activity was known to occur.
Young said he parked his vehicle at a nearby parking lot where he could view the residence.
After about 30 minutes the car left the residence and was traveling west on, Young said. He followed the vehicle for approximately two minutes and when he saw the vehicle cross over into the opposing lane of traffic, he initiated a traffic stop on Main Street near the fire station at 11:09 p.m.
Inside the vehicle there were two males and Inzana was sitting in the passenger seat, Young said. He said both Inzana and the driver appeared to be nervous, were trembling and were avoiding eye contact.
Inzana told police they were in DuBois to go to Walmart.
Young said Officer Zayne Rhed arrived on scene and he apprised him of the situation. Young said he then spoke to the driver and asked him to exit the vehicle while Rhed spoke to Inzana.
While speaking to the driver, Rhed came over and handed him two baggies of methamphetamine he found on Inzana, Young said.
Young then spoke to Inzana who was in the back of the patrol car. He said Inzana initially said he brought the methamphetamine to DuBois but later changed his story and said he bought the methamphetamine at the home.
Rhed testified that he asked Inzana to exit the vehicle and when he patted him down for weapons he found the baggies of methamphetamine in the front pocket of his hoodie.
The methamphetamine was sent to the state police Erie Crime Lab for testing. The lab results showed the baggies contained 54.66 grams of methamphetamine, which is about seven times the amount a drug user would have for personal use, authorities said.
Inzana took the stand in his own defense. Under questioning by his attorney, Josh Maines of Clearfield, Inzana said he has learning disabilities. Also, about five years ago he was in an ATV accident in which he suffered a head injury, which has affected his mental status.
He testified that on Nov. 19 an acquaintance called him and asked him if he wanted to go for a ride. He said he did and the acquaintance picked him up and they went to Walmart in DuBois. After leaving Walmart they went to a home where they met with another male. He said the male asked him to hold something on the ride home. Inzana said he agreed but didn’t know what it was.
“I didn’t even look at it,” Inzana said.
On the way home he said they made a wrong turn and that is when they were pulled over by the police.
Inzana said he did not lie to the police and denied telling the police officer he bought the methamphetamine, and didn’t know it was methamphetamine until the police told him.
“He genuinely did not know,” Maines said.
During his closing argument, Maines said the prosecution hasn’t presented any evidence that Inzana knew it was methamphetamine and did not prove he intended to deliver the drugs to someone else.
“This whole case hinges on intent,” Maines said.
He also said Inzana didn’t have any weapons, a large amount of cash, records detailing drug transactions or scales normally found on drug dealers.
In his closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Roy Cross III argued that Inzana’s story isn’t believable, but told the jurors it is up to them to decide what is the truth.
The jury of six men and six women deliberated for about 45 minutes before rendering its verdict. Inzana will likely be sentenced by Cherry within 60 days. He is free on $5,000 unsecured bail until sentencing.