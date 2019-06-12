BROOKVILLE — John Kunselman, of Brookville, waived his preliminary hearing on Tuesday. His case will now move to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.
He is charged with seven counts of terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another. The charges stem from a nine-hour standoff at an Evans Street residence in May with law enforcement. The standoff ended after Kunselman peacefully left the house after talking with a negotiator. More than 50 officers, including the state police’s Special Emergency Response (SERT).
He remains in the Jefferson County prison under $40,000 bail.