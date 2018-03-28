Authorities released additional details on the alleged murder of a Cambria County man in Bigler Township.
Johnathan Blair Maines, 20, of Madera is accused of stabbing to death Joshua Allen Sahm, 30, of Blandburg, Cambria County, at a residence in Bigler Township.
Maines is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.
Clearfield County District Attorney William A. Shaw Jr. told The Progress in a previous telephone interview that he believes the murder was drug-related.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 20, state police responded to 2964 Main Street, Apt. 2, Bigler Township where Joshua A. Sahm, 30, of Blandburg, was stabbed in the back. EMS personnel found Sahm critically injured, lying down inside the front door.
State police were notified that Sahm died during transport to the hospital. An autopsy revealed Sahm had two fatal stab wounds.
Troopers secured the building and found large amounts of blood throughout the residence.
There were two witnesses inside the residence at the time of the attack. A 24-year-old female was interviewed at the Clearfield barracks. She said that she was with Maines, Sahm and a 36-year-old male at the residence when she went to use the restroom. Maines and Sahm were in the bedroom and she heard them arguing, and at one point, heard someone say, “So what, you going to kill me?”
The female said she then heard a painful cry and left the bathroom and went towards the bedroom when she saw Sahm and Maines standing in the hallway outside of the bedroom. She told police that Sahm’s face was pale and saw that he had been stabbed with a knife.
The female said Maines then pushed her down the hallway and toward the back steps of the residence. Downstairs, they met the 36-year-old male and they all went outside and spoke briefly. The older male then left, and the female said she called 911 and she and Maines went back inside.
State police also interviewed the male witness at the barracks. He said he was in the living room of the residence when he heard an argument upstairs and then a scream but didn’t think much about it. He then heard more scuffling and more screams. He went to the bottom of the stairs and saw Maines back out of the bedroom and made eye contact with him.
The female asked what was going on and the male witness said he saw Maines force the female down the hallway to the rear stairway. He then saw Sahm stagger out of the bedroom. He said Sahm was bleeding and he fell against the wall.
The male said he went out the back entrance and met with Maines and the female. The male said he asked them what happened and the female said she saw a knife sticking out of Sahm’s shoulder and Maines said the knife was sticking out of Sahm’s neck. The male said he then saw that Maines had a lot of blood on his pants.
The female said she was calling the police and an ambulance. At this point the male witness said he left the residence.
The autopsy report concluded Sahm suffered two fatal stab wounds, one to the left side of his neck and the other to his back.
Maines was taken into custody without incident around 1:30 a.m. on March 21 at a residence near Shawville.
He is is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail without bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 4 at 10 a.m. at the Clearfield County Jail.
