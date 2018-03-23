MADERA — Clearfield County District Attorney William A. Shaw, Jr. announced Thursday the identity of the victim in Tuesday’s Madera homicide.
Shaw identified the victim as Joshua Allen Sahm, 30, of Blandburg, Cambria County.
On March 20, Clearfield-based state police responded to an apartment located on Main Street in Madera for the report of an injured man.
Emergency responders found that the man had been stabbed and had lost a large amount of blood. Attempts to transport Sahm via medical helicopter were unsuccessful due to weather. He was transported by ambulance to UPMC Altoona. Sahm died en route to the hospital.
At the scene, officers observed a large amount of blood in the apartment and were advised that Sahm died while being transported.
Shaw stated that a male suspect has been lodged in the Clearfield County Jail on a probation detainer. Shaw anticipates that a criminal complaint charging the man with homicide will be filed in the immediate future. Shaw explained the victim’s remains have been taken for an autopsy.
“An autopsy is currently in progress and we are awaiting results from the pathologist,” Shaw said in a statement Thursday.
Further information will be provided when the criminal charges are filed.
Prior to the incident in Madera, Sahm had been charged on Feb. 24 by Clearfield-based State Police with terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, a misdemeanor of the first degree; and summary harassment.
He had been lodged in Clearfield County Jail on $50,000 monetary bail until his preliminary hearing held March 7 in front of District Judge James Glass at Centralized Court.
Sahm waived the charges over to court and his bail was reduced to $50,000 unsecured. Sahm was released from jail at that time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.