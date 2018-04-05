CLEARFIELD — Johnathan Blair Maines, 20, of Madera, who is accused of stabbing to death Joshua Allen Sahm, 30, of Blandburg, Cambria County, at a residence last month, had all charges bound over to court following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Maines is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.
He is accused of stabbing Sahm on March 20 at a residence at 2964 Main St., Apt. 2, in Madera, Bigler Township. Sahm died during transport to UPMC Altoona. The autopsy report concluded Sahm suffered two fatal stab wounds — one to the left side of his neck and the other to his back.
Trooper David Patrick, criminal investigator, reported he interviewed Sahm’s girlfriend and another man who were present at the residence at the time of the incident on March 20.
Patrick said both witnesses said all four of them were using methamphetamine heavily throughout the evening and into the morning.
The woman was upstairs in her bedroom with Sahm and Maines and the third man was downstairs. The woman said she left the bedroom to use the bathroom when she heard a painful cry and someone say, “So what, you going to kill me?”
She left the bathroom and saw Sahm and Maines standing in the hallway outside of the bedroom and Sahm had been stabbed with a knife.
Maines then pushed her down the hallway and toward the back steps of the residence.
The third man said he heard some screams upstairs and went over to the stairs and saw Maines and Sahm exit the bedroom. He said Sahm had been stabbed and he fell onto the wall. Maines then pushed his girlfriend down the hallway and down the back steps.
The three of them met outside and the woman wanted to call 911 but she didn’t have a phone so she went back inside and retrieved the victim’s phone from the bedroom and called 911. She waited for authorities at a used car dealership/garage located across the street.
Maines and the other man fled.
Tpr. Scott Sankey, criminal investigator, testified that he responded to the scene at approximately 1:30 p.m. on March 20. He said he spoke to the neighbors and some witnesses and said he was able to recover surveillance video showing Maines and the two witnesses leaving the residence, which is consistent with what the two witnesses said in their interviews.
He also said he participated in the interviews with Patrick and the two witnesses.
Sankey said he learned that after the stabbing, Maines was picked up in Madera by his sister. She said he was barefoot and was scratched up. She said she asked what happened to him and Maines said he couldn’t remember. After picking him up, she took Maines to another sister’s residence in the Shawville area, where Maines was apprehended.
In a subsequent interview with Maines’ girlfriend, she said Maines changed his pants before leaving the residence and she said he hid his pants in the laundry room of the residence. Sankey said state troopers were able to recover the pants and said they were covered in blood.
Sankey said Maines had been staying at the residence for a few days before the incident and likely brought extra clothes with him to the residence.
He said they were also able to recover Maines’ shoes in the bedroom of the residence.
During closing arguments, Maines’ attorney, Josh Maines of Clearfield, said reports that his client’s heavy drug use shows that he could not have formed a specific intent to kill, and therefore could not be charged with murder in the first degree. However, Clearfield County District Attorney William A. Shaw Jr. argued that Johnathan Maines stabbed Sahm to death, then changed his clothes and fled the residence without his shoes because he knew what he did was wrong.
Glass agreed and bound over all charges to court. Johnathan Maines remains incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail without bail.
