CLEARFIELD — A man was shot in Clearfield when two men allegedly tried to rob him of lottery winnings.
Richard Allen Demko, Jr., 26, of Northern Cambria, and Anthony Guy, 48, of West Decatur, have each been arrested and charged in the robbery/shooting.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Saturday at 9:24 p.m., Clearfield Borough police were dispatched to South 2nd Street for a 49-year-old male who was shot in the lower left leg.
Assistant Chief Nathan Curry and Officer Derek Reed arrived on scene. Curry was reportedly able to see the victim through the window lying on the floor.
Upon entering, police allegedly saw the victim’s left leg was bleeding profusely but the victim was awake and responsive. Curry placed a tourniquet on the victim’s leg to slow the bleeding.
The victim said he had pulled into his residence and had exited his vehicle when he was allegedly rushed by Demko and Guy. According to the affidavit, he said Demko asked, “Where’s the money?”
But the victim said he refused to acknowledge the question.
The victim said Demko attempted to punch him but the victim said he blocked it. Demko then allegedly shot him in the leg when he was on the back stoop about to enter his residence, according to the affidavit.
After Demko shot him, the victim reportedly said Guy “freaked out” and was asking Demko why he shot him.
The victim said he was able to pull himself into the residence and shut the door.
According to the affidavit, the victim said he played the lottery machine at the BP station earlier that morning and had won a significant amount of money. The victim reportedly said he isn’t sure if Demko and Guy were at the BP station when he won or if they had heard he won a large sum of money.
The victim was transported by ambulance to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment.
Police began canvassing the area and Officer Jonathan Walker of the Lawrence Township Police Department found a 9mm shell casing in the area of the alleged shooting. There was also a large amount of blood on the back stairs of the victim’s residence, according to the affidavit.
Several neighbors also reported hearing a “pop” and one neighbor reported seeing a Jeep leave the victim’s home at a high rate of speed.
Demko and Guy were later located and arrested and are incarcerated at the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $200,000 monetary bail.
Demko is charged with aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon, a felony of the first degree; aggravated assault- attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with deadly weapon, felony of the second degree and robbery, a felony of the second degree.
Guy is charged with robbery, a felony of the second degree.
Both are scheduled for preliminary hearings before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling on Jan. 27.
The investigation is ongoing and the Clearfield Borough Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them at 765-1533.
Police were assisted on the scene by Lawrence Township Police, Curwensville Borough Police and Clearfield-based state police.