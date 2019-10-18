A Morrisdale woman is facing homicide charges after she allegedly shot her disabled husband to death and attempted to pass it off as suicide.
Clearfield County District Attorney William A. Shaw Jr. held a press conference Thursday morning at Clearfield County Emergency Services to announce that Kimberly Sue Williams, 46, of Elm Drive in Morrisdale has been charged with homicide and related charges for killing her husband, Ronald Williams Jr., 49, of Morrisdale
According to Shaw, on March 14, Kimberly Williams allegedly shot her husband in the head and told Clearfield-based State Police that he had killed himself. However, an autopsy revealed that there was no gunpowder residue on the wound or on Ronald Williams Jr.’s hands.
The pathologist determined the cause of death was homicide. Subsequent testing determined Kimberly Sue Williams had gunpowder residue on her hand.
Shaw said charges were filed against Kimberly Sue Williams on Oct. 16 at Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling’s office and a warrant for her arrest was issued. The Pennsylvania State Police Fugitive Task Force was activated and Kimberly Williams was located in North Carolina.
The U.S. Marshall Service was notified and Kimberly Williams was arrested at a residence in Fayetteville, N.C. at approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday. She is currently incarcerated in a Cumberland County, North Carolina jail awaiting extradition to Clearfield County.
Shaw said extradition could take up to six months if she fights the order; and as little as two weeks if she waives extradition. Sheriff Michael Churner will be coordinating Kimberly Williams’ extradition, Shaw said.
Motives for murderShaw said investigators believe there are two possible the motives for the murder. First is financial, in that Kimberly Sue Williams was to receive more than $1 million in inheritance from her husband.
The second motive — Ronald Williams had also suffered a stroke several years ago and Shaw said she she was becoming frustrated caring for her disabled husband who had limited mobility and required extensive care.
Shaw said he doesn’t believe if convicted, Kimberly Williams would be eligible for the death penalty.
Kimberly Williams is charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault, felonies of the first degree; aggravated assault, felony of the second degree, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person, misdemeanors of the second degree.
The investigationShaw thanked lead investigator Trooper Frederick Burns and the state police for an “outstanding investigation.”
“This arrest is the result of a tenacious investigation by hyper-diligent police officers,” Shaw said. “This was one of the most difficult cases I have ever worked on that required a large volume of forensic testing, including ballistic firearm testing and gun shot residue testing as well as good old-fashioned police work.”
Shaw also thanked the state police Fugitive Task Force, the U.S. Marshall Service and Churner for their hard work in the assistance in the investigation.
“This case is an example of law enforcement operating at a very high level, at its best,” Shaw said. “This was an ongoing investigation that easily could have fallen through the cracks.”
Shaw said state troopers were in the area and had responded to the scene almost immediately following the 911 call and were able to secure critical evidence in the case.
Lt. Christopher J. Neal, Crime Section Commander of Troop C of the state police also thanked Shaw for his efforts in the investigation.
“DA Shaw was every bit as instrumental in this investigation,” Neal said. “These are laborious to say the least. They require thousands of man hours and there is some complex legal issues that go on with search warrants and court orders, and DA Shaw made himself available to us every step of the way. It’s nice to have someone with his experience in there who understands the process. I personally want to thank him and the sheriff for making arrangements to do extradition for us.”