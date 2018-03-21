CLEARFIELD — Whether or not an inmate was wearing a bandana with Nazi symbols at the Clearfield County Jail could determine whether he can serve his sentence at the Quehanna Boot Camp.
Last month, Dylan Tapper, 21, of Reynoldsville agreed to plead guilty to felony burglary. Tapper was ordered by Judge Paul Cherry to pay a fine of $1 fine plus costs, and sentenced him to serve two to six years in state prison.
Yesterday at a session of motions court, Tapper’s attorney, Joseph Ryan of Reynoldsville, asked Cherry to reconsider the prison sentence, stating it is excessive considering his age and prior record.
He also asked Cherry to waive Tapper’s ineligibility for boot camp, stating it would benefit Tapper and Clearfield County if he were allowed to participate in the program.
“I’m not sure it would be,” Cherry said.
Cherry said Tapper has multiple probation and parole violations and Cherry said he was told by Warden Greg Collins that Tapper was wearing a bandana with a swastika on it while an inmate at the jail.
Tapper, who testified via video teleconferencing, denied the allegation and said he wore a bandana while exercising but it didn’t have a swastika on it.
Cherry called Collins and placed him on speaker phone. Collins said he didn’t personally see Tapper with the bandana but said he was told by corrections officers that two or three inmates were wearing bandanas with swastikas and SS symbols on them — and Tapper was allegedly one of the inmates.
Cherry asked if there is surveillance video footage of the incident; Collins said there could be but it could take a couple of hours to find it. Cherry asked Collins to look for footage of the incident and report back to him.
Cherry denied Tapper’s request for a lower sentence but would reconsider giving him boot camp after receiving Collins’ report on the swastika.
Ryan said whatever the result of Collin’s report, Tapper would be a good candidate for boot camp because he has difficulty following rules and said the boot camp program could help him with this.
