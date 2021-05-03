PITTSBURGH –A New Jersey man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh for his alleged involvement in a case regarding a stolen Mack truck from Holt Drilling Company near Brockway in October 2020.
The one-count indictment named Angel Alfonso Arias-Miranda, 51, as the sole defendant on a charge of interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced in a news release from Pennsylvania State Police.
According to the indictment, on Oct. 11, 2020, Arias-Miranda transported a stolen motor vehicle, namely, a 2012 Mack drilling rig, in interstate commerce, knowing the vehicle was stolen, the release states.
Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois initially reported a 2012 white Mack truck with a green drilling rig labeled with “Holt Drilling” on the side was stolen from the parking lot of Holt Drilling Company along Route 219 between 1 p.m. Oct. 11 and 4 a.m. Oct. 12, 2020.
State police said the stolen drilling rig was recovered in Putnam County, New York on April 16.
The law provides for a maximum total sentence of not more than 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both. Assistant United States Attorney Karen Gal-Or is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government, the release said.
Pennsylvania State Police and Federal Bureau of Investigation officials conducted the investigation leading to the indictment in this case.
An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.