COALPORT — About 60 volunteer firefighters from seven fire departments in two counties battled a structure fire on the 600-block of Main Street in downtown Coalport Friday night that claimed the life of a 33-year-old Patton man.
The blaze that destroyed the single-family residence was ruled arson by a state police fire marshal — and a Coalport man is lodged in Clearfield County Jail without bail, facing arson and criminal attempt homicide charges.
Jonathan Gallaher, 36, of Coalport, was arrested by Clearfield-based state police after it was determined he allegedly set the Friday night fire that claimed the life of Matthew Troxell, 33, of Patton, Cambria County.
Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder said an autopsy was completed on Troxell on Sunday and the cause of death was smoke inhalation from a structure fire.
Two others, Mark and Lacy Wolfe of Coalport, were inside the two-story home when the fire started but were able to escape. It is not known if the couple owned the home or what their relationship was to Troxell.
Glendale Vol. Fire Co. Chief Adam Rydbom said it took about three hours to extinguish the blaze. Firefighters remained on scene several hours throughout the night to assist troopers with lighting during the investigation.
Rydbom said one firefighter sustained a minor injury due to a fall but he was not transported to the hospital and remained on scene.
He said the home appears to be a total loss and damage is estimated to be around $200,000. It is not yet known if the structure was insured.
Assisting Glendale on scene were firefighters from Irvona, Glen Hope, Madera, Houtzdale, Mahaffey, and Reade Township in Cambria County. Irvona EMS was also on scene. Patton Vol. Fire Co. of Cambria County was on standby in Coalport for Glendale and Irvona fire companies.
The criminal complaint against Gallaher was not immediately available in online court documents on Sunday. But prior court documents show that Gallaher has been charged in the past with DUI, public drunkenness, harassment and numerous summary traffic violations. Gallaher most recently entered a guilty plea for summary criminal mischief for a Dec. 31, 2020 incident.
According to the police report, Gallaher was arraigned on charges of criminal attempt homicide and arson along with other charges. Additional charges may be filed later, police said, depending on the outcome of the autopsy. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the case are asked to contact Clearfield-based state police at 814-857-3800.