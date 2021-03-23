DuBOIS — A Penfield man is facing felony charges after allegedly breaking into a gun range at Boy Scout Camp Mountain Run last year and stealing several weapons.
Andrew Cole Shaffer, 26, was charged with six first-degree felony counts of receiving stolen property, six second-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, one second-degree felony count of burglary, one second-degree felony count of criminal trespass and one third-degree felony count of receiving stolen property along with numerous misdemeanors, according to a criminal complaint filed at the Magisterial District Judge’s office in DuBois on March 5.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois responded to the Boy Scouts of America Camp Mountain Run gun range on Mountain Run Road in Huston Township on Feb. 8, 2020 for a reported burglary. Through investigation, it was discovered that four Savage .22-caliber rifles, two Remington 20-gauge shotguns, two Genesis original crossbows, four Tippmann paintball guns and four Co2 cylinders were stolen from the property, the affidavit stated.
State police said a suspect had gained entry to a locked storage room by damaging the door handle with an unknown object. While inside, a suspect reportedly used a BB gun to damage a safe to try and pry it open. A screwdriver was also found on scene, which police suspected was used to attempt to gain access to the safe.
The items found on scene were processed by state police and submitted to a laboratory for testing.
According to the affidavit, on Feb. 18, 2020, the stolen paintball guns and cylinders were recovered from an individual who told police Shaffer sold them in exchange for $275. On Feb. 24, 2020, state police spoke to another individual who had a screenshot of a conversation between two people that alleged Shaffer had burglarized the “Boy Scout Camp” and another property.
On Nov. 23, 2020, state police learned that DNA was found on items processed from the scene.
On Dec. 21, 2020, state police spoke to another person who said Shaffer had allegedly told them he burglarized the Boy Scout camp and stole the guns, according to the affidavit.
State police then interviewed Shaffer on Dec. 30, 2020, when he reportedly said his DNA would not be found at the scene because he did not commit the crime. Shaffer allegedly said he knew nothing about what happened and he provided a written statement saying the same thing.
A search warrant for DNA from Shaffer was executed at this time, and the DNA was sent to a lab for testing, state police said.
State police also spoke with an inmate on Feb. 21, 2021 who alleged Shaffer had been trying to sell the firearms he stole from the Boy Scout camp.
According to the affidavit, on March 3, 2021, state police received DNA results from the lab that matched Shaffer’s DNA to the DNA found at the scene.
Shaffer is in Clearfield County Jail and his case has been transferred to the Court of Common Pleas.