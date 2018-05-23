PENFIELD — A Huston Township man has been jailed on allegations that he threatened to stab a family in a Penfield trailer park and all of Treasure Lake.
Ryan Blaine Long, 33, 70 Redwood Dr., Penfield, is charged by state police with terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.
DuBois-based state police say around 7:51 a.m. Sunday they were called to Pine Valley Trailer Park in Penfield for a report of a man wielding a knife and threatening to stab people.
The woman who called police about Long said someone dropped him off at 52 Ponderosa Dr. around 4:30 a.m. while she was sleeping and she woke up to find him staring at her in her bed.
When she asked him what he wanted, he responded “everyone’s end was coming and that they would get what they deserved,” according to the affidavit.
When she told him to leave, he pushed the woman’s grandmother who was eating breakfast.
Long said he was going “to stab everyone at Treasure Lake,” before grabbing three beers and a knife from the kitchen.
When police arrived, they found Long in the rear of 52 Ponderosa Dr. holding beer cans and with a knife underneath his hoodie. As police approached, Long fled.
Police chased him on foot out of the trailer park, over Mountain Run Road, through a creek, into a field and along Route 255 before he was apprehended.
He was remanded to Clearfield County Jail in lieu of posting $25,000 cash bail.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
