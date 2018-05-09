DuBOIS — Police say a DuBois woman has been charged with beating her husband with a high heeled boot.
Jennifer Perry, 41, 271 Freedom Road, DuBois, is charged by Sandy Township police with assault and harassment.
According to court records, police received a report around 2 a.m. April 28 of a domestic incident at 271 Freedom Road.
Upon arrival, police found a man holding a bloodied paper towel to his cheek. The man said his wife had struck him in the back of the head with a high heeled boot and then punched him in the face.
When police spoke to Perry, she said the man was crazy and was mad at her for getting close to him.
Police saw a red shimmery substance coming from Perry’s nose. When asked, she said her husband had hit her, but upon closer inspection police say they determined she had used dark colored lipstick intended to look like blood.
Before leaving the residence, police advised the man as to how to apply for a Protection From Abuse order.
Perry was arraigned on April 28 and bail was set at $10,000 cash. She was remanded to Clearfield County Jail for one day before bail was posted by Liberty Bail Bonds, a professional bondsman.
She waived her right to a preliminary hearing and is currently scheduled to appear in the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for a formal arraignment on May 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.