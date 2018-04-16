JOHNSONBURG — An Elk County man has been charged for allegedly setting a vehicle and camper on fire.
James Luke Coons, 34, 145 Terra Cotta Road, Johnsonburg, is charged by Johnsonburg police with arson, reckless burning, and risking catastrophe, all felony charges.
Around 4 a.m. April 11, police were dispatched to 399 Terra Cotta Road, Johnsonburg for a vehicle fire in progress.
Police arrived on scene to see an SUV passenger vehicle with flames showing from the engine as well as all four tire wells. It was approximately 20 feet from a dirt road, in a small clearing, next to a pull behind camper.
Officials determined the fire had been started approximately 30 minutes before their arrival and that it was started by Coons underneath the driver’s seat of the 2004 Cadillac SRX.
The vehicle was valued at $5,491.70 and the camper attached at about $1,000.
According to state police, fire marshal, Cpl. Greg Agosti investigated the fire.
During an interview with Johnsonburg police, a man said that his brother, Coons, was responsible for the fires, adding that he heard his brother come down the stairs of the house, grab the keys, and drive up the road.
When Coons was interviewed by police, he confessed to intentionally setting the vehicle on fire, police say. He also confessed to igniting the floor of the camper.
Bail is set at $15,000, straight. Coons was remanded to Elk County Jail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. April 25 before District Judge Martin of Johnsonburg.
