ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man has been jailed for allegedly calling a woman from prison, asking her to sell his meth stash and send the cash to his lawyer.
Jason Jude Smith, 39, 532 Kerner Ave., St. Marys, is charged by the Elk County District Attorney’s Office with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, conspiracy, criminal use of a communication facility, and dealing in the proceeds of unlawful acts, all felonies, as well as other misdemeanor drug charges.
He was remanded to Elk County Jail in lieu of posting $100,000 cash bail.
According to court records, the North Central Municipal Drug Task Force had been conducting ongoing investigations into illegal drug sales in Elk County when it received information from the state’s Office of Attorney General Bureau of Investigation about Smith.
On March 7, a search warrant was executed at his home, during which items such as smoking pipes, empty baggies, syringes, spoons with residue, and a keychain vial of methamphetamine were found.
At Smith’s pickup truck, K-9 officer Nando alerted to the presence of illegal substances within.
Another search warrant executed on the vehicle netted additional methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
On March 14, police also intercepted a call over recorded phone lines at the Elk County Prison in which Smith directed Brianna Sage, 39, of Johnsonburg, to a place where he hidden controlled substances and cash.
In a second conversation, Sage reportedly said she had the “present” and was on her way back to her house with it, adding that it is still “gift wrapped.” When she asked him how much was in it, he said “a lot.”
That day, a search warrant was executed at Sage’s residence at 535 Market St. in Johnsonburg, where police found meth, cash, and drug paraphernalia.
After that search, police said they learned that Sage was directed by Smith to break up the meth, package it for sale, and forward the money to an attorney’s office in the Pittsburgh area for his defense.
At the end of the search, Sage was also charged by police with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility, all felonies, as well as several misdemeanor drug charges.
Her bail is set at $50,000 cash. She has been in Elk County Prison since March 14.
A preliminary hearing for Sage is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. March 28 and for Smith at 12:30 p.m. April 3.
