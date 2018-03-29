RIDGWAY — In the heat of an argument, a Ridgway man allegedly used a machete to hack away at a neighbor’s door in an effort to the continue the fight.
Thomas Michael Derydt, 47, 211 Euclid Ave., Apt. 3, Ridgway, is charged by Ridgway police with six counts of aggravated assault, six counts of assault, burglary, criminal trespass, five counts of terroristic threats, possessing an instrument of crime, make repairs to/sell an offensive weapon, and institutional vandalism.
According to court records, just after midnight Wednesday police were called to Euclid Avenue for a report of a man attempting to enter the caller’s apartment with a machete.
When police arrived at the three story apartment building, they found Derydt in the hallway, yelling through a wooden entry door which leads into one of his neighbor’s apartments.
A woman said she and Derydt had been arguing and when he slapped her across the face she sought refuge in a neighboring apartment.
Derydt then threw a cup of liquid at a person in the neighboring apartment and punched them in the face.
Derydt reportedly then went to his apartment, grabbed a large machete, and started to hack away at the locked door, saying that he was going to kill all three people inside. While doing so, he was also smashing his head into the door, which caused him to bleed from his forehead, according to police.
As police cuffed Derydt and escorted him away from the apartments, he made several incriminating statements, including that he did get the machete to chop away at the door, police say.
Derydt was arraigned Wednesday and remanded to Elk County Prison in lieu of posting $100,000 cash bail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. April 11 at District Judge James L. Martin’s office in Johnsonburg.
