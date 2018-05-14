BROCKPORT — Brian Daniel Reed, 27, 47 Volunteer Fire Co. Road, Ridgway, is charged by state police with arson, reckless burning, criminal mischief, recklessly endangering another person, dangerous burning, and criminal trespass.
According to state police fire marshal Cpl. Greg Agosti, around 2 a.m. Saturday he was asked to investigate the origin and cause of a fire that destroyed a storage shed at 194 Volunteer Fire Company Road in Horton Township.
Once on scene, Agosti found a camouflage jacket, pack of cigarettes, lighter, the remains of a burned blue jeans, and a charred cell phone and wallet.
Inside the wallet was Reed’s driver’s license.
Reed, who was located without pants in the ambulance that was on scene, reportedly told police that he had lit the fire inside of the shed to burn it down, according to the affidavit.
Horton Township Fire Chief Chad Guaglianone said the fire created a hazardous condition for the fire department due to the items that were stored inside.
He was remanded to Elk County Prison in lieu of posting $25,000 cash bail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. May 23 at District Judge James L. Martin’s office in Johnsonburg.
