PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man has been charged with allegedly having sexual intercourse with a young girl and giving her a sexually transmitted disease, police say.
Jacob William Tyler Fanus, 24, 206 Myrtle Ave., Apt. 2, Punxsutawney, is charged by state police with five counts each of: indecent sexual intercourse with someone under the age of 16, statutory sexual assault by a person 8-11 years older, aggravated indecent assault of a person under 16, corruption of minors, and indecent assault of a person under 16.
According to court records, a young girl was interviewed by state police Jan. 31. She said she met Fanus at a party on Sept. 9, 2017. She relayed that at the party she was intoxicated and passed out on the floor. Fanus picked her up and placed her on a couch. The next day he sent her photos he had taken of her lying on the floor.
After that, they began to text, call, Snapchat, and talk through Facebook.
About one week later, they met face to face and had sex in his car in an alleyway behind her home she told officials. The two would have sex several more times at Fanus’ apartment, she alleged.
Police say the sexual encounters were all consensual and she said Fanus knew how old she was.
The girl is under the age of 16 and Fanus is at least eight years older than she is, according to the definitions of the charges filed against Fanus.
On Jan. 23, the girl reportedly went to the doctor and tested positive for chlamydia.
Police attempted to talk to Fanus at the Jefferson County Jail, where he has been held since Dec. 22 on charges of child pornography, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, and other misdemeanor charges.
Fanus refused to speak to police without legal representation.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. March 27 at the office of District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock of Punxsy.
