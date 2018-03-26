PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man has been charged with hitting a woman repeatedly with a full beer can and biting her forearm because he was afraid she would take his beer from him, police say.
Adam John Smithmyer, 36, 443 Crawfordtown Road, Punxsutawney, is charged by state police with assault and harassment.
According to court records, a woman said that Smithmyer had gotten physical with her between 3-4 p.m. March 20 at his home in Young Township.
The woman said he had been drinking all day and was afraid she was going to take a beer from him, leading him to strike her on the left side of the head repeatedly with a full beer can. He then bit her forearm.
Smithmyer was jailed March 21 and released the next day when he posted 10 percent of $5,000 cash bail for himself.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. March 27 at the office of District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock in Punxsutawney.
