RIDGWAY — The Pennsylvania State Police in Ridgway and Elk County Adult Probation are seeking the public’s help in locating Seth Stephen Duttry.
Originally from the Weedville area, his present whereabouts are unknown. According to police, Duttry, who is 26 years old, is currently wanted for felony hit and run and felony fleeing and eluding. He is also being sought by Elk County Adult Probation for failure to report as required.
Police say Duttry may be operating a dark in color, late 1990’s or early 2000’s Jeep Grand Cherokee with an after-market lift kit and large tires. He is described as six feet tall, 140 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information on Duttry’s whereabouts is asked to contact Trooper David Swanson at 814-776-6136 or Elk County Adult Probation at 814-776-5365.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.