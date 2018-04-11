CLEARFIELD — Lawrence Township Police Chief Douglas Clark is warning residents of phone scams.
Clark said there are a lot of phone scams going around right now, especially from people claiming to be from the Internal Revenue Service demanding payment or face incarceration.
“The Internal Revenue Service does not leave nasty messages on your phone telling you to send money in,” Clark said. “They won’t do that. It’s a scam.”
He also said it’s likely a scam if something looks too good to be true.
“Do not give your banking information, your Social Security Number, your birthday, your driver license number to anybody that calls you on the phone and says you owe them money,” Clark said. “That’s not how businesses operate.”
He also said Publisher’s Clearinghouse is not going to call you on the phone and tell you that you won money and you have to pay a fee to get it.
Clark said another popular scam is when perpetrators get on social media and find out who someone’s relatives are. They then call them and say this relative has been incarcerated and needs $2,000 to get out of jail and they need your banking information.
“Don’t believe any of that stuff, it’s all a scam, it’s all a fraud and all they want to do is steal your money,” Clark said.
Clark said one of the problems is that many of these scams are committed by people in other countries and there is little law enforcement can do about them.
Clark said if a resident has any doubt to contact the police department and they will check it out before they give out any banking information or any personal information.
