BROCKWAY — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident in which several vehicles were reportedly damaged by what appears to be a pellet gun in Snyder Township, Jefferson County, on March 10.
According to a news release from state police in DuBois, an unknown person, or persons, shot four different vehicles leaving small holes with what is thought to be a BB or pellet gun in the early hours of March 10. Varying damage reported included certain vehicles' windshields, passenger side window, driver's side door and passenger rear door, according to state police.
The incident occurred along U.S. Route 219, where the victims' vehicles were parked in a lot beside an apartment, state police said.
Those responsible fled the scene in an unknown direction by unknown means, according to state police.
The investigation is ongoing.
———
REYNOLDSVILLE — Three Pennsylvania inspection stickers were stolen from Ram work trucks in Winslow Township, Jefferson County, between Feb. 26 and March 2, according to Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois.
State police, in a news release, reported three inspection stickers were removed from three work vehicles at Select Energy Services on Route 310 near Reynoldsville.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call state police in DuBois at 814-371-4652.