PERRY TWP. — A Punxsutawney man has been jailed for allegedly attempting to stab a state trooper in the neck with an ink pen from the officer’s shirt pocket.
Nathaniel Lee Dinger, 33, 321 Pine St., Punxsutawney, is charged by state police with aggravated assault, burglary, assault, resisting arrest, defiant trespass, harassment, and theft by unlawful taking.
According to court records, police were contacted by Dinger’s ex-girlfriend who said that he had shown up at her residence at 51 Huffman Road in Perry Township Saturday to retrieve items that belonged to him. As she was at work, a neighbor called to tell her that he was in her home, removing items and putting them in his car.
When police arrived, they attempted to detain Dinger but he pulled away multiple times and continued to enter the residence, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
When a struggle then ensued between Dinger and Trooper Antonio Suprano, Dinger grabbed the pen in the officer’s shirt pocket and attempted to stab him with in the head and neck area with it.
Suprano was able to restrain Dinger before the pen struck him. At that time, a neighbor came to the aid of the officer.
Suprano was then able to roll Dinger over and handcuff him.
The ex-girlfriend told police that she allowed Dinger to retrieve his things but had asked him to leave the property when she went to work.
Dinger was remanded to Jefferson County Jail in lieu of posting $50,000 cash bail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. May 15 at the office of District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock in Punxsutawney.
