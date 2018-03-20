PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney woman has been charged with entering into $34,000 worth of timber contracts with three different companies despite having liens on her property, police say.
Punxsutawney-based state police have charged Lana Sue Laughbaum, 70, 391 Laughbaum Road, Punxsy, with three felony counts of theft by deception.
According to court records, she entered into contracts with D & F Lumber and Logging, of Punxsy, Penn Forest Products Unlimited, of Butler, and Hickory Hill Hardwoods LLC, of Punxsy. Those companies paid Laughbaum $7,500, $7,000, and $20,000, respectively, for those contracts.
After the contracts were penned, each of the company’s owners was informed a lien had been placed on her property since Jan. 7, 2016 which barred her from selling any timber on the property.
That information came from a Christy Hosteler who called the companies after having purchased the property at a sheriff’s sale and was calling for more information as to what the status was.
In one of the criminal complaints, Paul Haduck, of Penn Forest Products, told police that Laughbaum called his business and was in a hurry to timber her property. A timber agreement was signed the same day the two met.
After speaking with a lawyer, Haduck approached Laughbaum with a release of timber sale agreement document which she refused to sign.
A preliminary hearing in these cases is scheduled at 11 a.m. April 9 at the office of District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock in Punxsy.
In a police report, state police say the investigation remains open and that those with any additional information are asked to call state police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.