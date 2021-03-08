CLEARFIELD — At Motions Court on Monday, President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman refused to lower the $1 million bail on a former state trooper accused of holding two people at gunpoint.
William Troy Shugarts, 49, of Troutville, is charged with burglary — overnight accommodations; person present, bodily injury crime, a felony of the first degree; two counts of criminal attempt – aggravated assault – attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with a deadly weapon, felonies of the second degree; terroristic threats that caused a serious public inconvenience, a felony of the third degree; two misdemeanor (first degree) counts of making terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another; a misdemeanor count (first degree) a person not to possess/use firearms – protection from abuse (PFA) party; two misdemeanor (second degree) counts of simple assault; and two misdemeanor counts (second degree) of false imprisonment.
He is currently incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail and his attorney, Joshua Maines of Clearfield, filed a motion to have Shugarts’ bail reduced.
Maines said Shugarts has been in jail since September and argued that Shugarts has done well in jail, is not a flight risk and would live in Sykesville if he were freed, which is far from where the victims live.
And he said posting $1 million bail is not attainable for the defendant.
“At $1 million it might as well be no bail at all,” Maines said.
First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza argued against lowering bail, saying he remains a threat to the victim who remains terrified of him. She added that as a former state trooper, he knows his way around the system.
One of the victims testified that she would be in more fear of her life if Shugarts were freed because he has lost everything.
“He doesn’t have anything else to lose,” she said.
The arresting officer, Trooper Carol Strishock, agreed with the victim and doesn’t believe Shugarts should have his bail lowered.
Ammerman asked Maines if he anticipates this case going to trial and Maines said it is probable that it would.
Ammerman said he doesn’t have any concerns about Shugarts being a flight risk but said he remains a threat to the community.
“We’ve seen similar situations like this before where two people end up dead,” Ammerman said.
Ammerman then rejected Maines’ motion for reconsideration of bail.
According to a previous article in the Courier Express, on Sept. 25, DuBois-based state police responded to a report of a PFA violation at a residence on Main Street in Troutville where Shugarts allegedly entered the residence of a woman and held her and another individual at gunpoint.
Troopers interviewed the two female victims. The first victim said Shugarts entered the home, pushed her through the doorway and forced her against the wall and then down the hallway into the bedroom. Once seated on the bed next to Shugarts, she said she could feel a hard object along his side and could smell what she believed to be alcohol on his breath, the affidavit said.
When Shugarts stood up, the woman said she raised the side of his shirt and saw a firearm in his waistband, the affidavit said. She reportedly expressed deep concern for her safety and the safety of another person in the house.
At one point, Shugarts allegedly removed the firearm from his waistband and held it to his head. The woman stated that she thought Shugarts was going to shoot her, the affidavit said. She said she agreed to have a conversation with Shugarts in efforts to de-escalate the situation, if he unloaded and relinquished possession of the firearm. She said Shugarts complied and set the firearm down on the kitchen counter. The woman told the police that she was in fear of losing her life and was unable to leave the residence under her own free will, the affidavit said.
The second victim said she didn’t see Shugarts enter the house but reportedly heard the other victim screaming upstairs. She reported the same to police as the first victim.