REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville man has been charged with more than 300 felony counts for allegedly possessing child pornography following an undercover investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.
Edward Forrest Frank, 64, is in Jefferson County Jail after charges were filed by the PSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation on July 16. Frank is charged with 315 third-degree felony counts of possessing child pornography along with one count of dissemination of child sex acts and one count of criminal use of a communication facility, according to court documents.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, state police were conducting undercover investigations into internet sharing of child pornography in May of 2018. Through investigation, state police determined an IP address of a computer that allegedly shared a file of child porn through “BitTorrent” was linked to internet service subscriber Edward Frank of Reynoldsville.
In November of 2018, state police executed a search warrant at Frank’s residence on U.S. Route 322. According to the affidavit, 64 electronic items were seized during the search.
During an interview, Frank reportedly confirmed to state police that he is the subscriber for internet access at his residence and the bills are in his name. He also allegedly said he uses BitTorrent software to download movies, but denied using the software to obtain child pornography.
According to the affidavit, the 64 electronic items that were seized were examined by the PSP Computer Crime Unit.
In total, 281 images of alleged child porn and 34 videos of alleged child porn were reportedly found on the devices owned by Frank, according to the affidavit.
Frank is in Jefferson County Jail after being unable to post bail set at $70,000. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled with Magisterial District Judge David Inzana on July 30.