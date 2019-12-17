PITTSBURGH — A Jefferson County resident pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of possession of child pornography, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Monday.
Matthew James Kite, 23, of Reynoldsville, pleaded guilty to two counts before United States District Judge Donetta W. Ambrose.
In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that on October 26, 2017, and on April 18, 2018, Kite possessed more than 600 images depicting the sexual exploitation of minors, including children under the age of 12, as well as infants and toddlers. On October 26, 2017, during the first federal search warrant executed at Kite’s home, law enforcement seized multiple electronic devices containing child pornography. In a voluntary interview with law enforcement, Kite admitted to viewing and downloading child pornography. Five months later, in April 2018, a second federal search warrant was executed at Kite’s home. Kite admitted to viewing and downloading child pornography on an additional phone and additional laptop. In addition to the guilty plea to possession of child pornography, Kite accepted responsibility for one count of receipt of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor.
Judge Ambrose scheduled sentencing for April 21, 2020. The law provides for a total sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant. Kite remains on bond pending the sentencing hearing.
Assistant United States Attorney Christy C. Wiegand is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.
The Department of Homeland Security conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Kite. This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.justice.gov/psc.