CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County District Attorney, William A. Shaw, Jr., announced that charges have been filed against a Sabula couple for the death of a horse that occurred in January 2018.
Shaw identified the defendants as Joseph Clyde Daniel Dush, age 64, and Brenda Marie Dush, age 49, of Kilmer Road, DuBois.
On March 27, 2018, Officer Gilbert Barker, of the Sandy Township Police Department, filed criminal complaints charging the couple with:
- Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, F3;
- Neglect of Animals, M3.
According to the criminal complaints, on Jan. 22, 2018, the Sandy Township Police were notified of a dead horse at a residence on Kilmer Road.
As officers approached the residence, they saw a dead horse lying on the ground near a large round bale of hay.
Police say they saw wet ground and standing water around the horse. The bale of hay had twine around it and was not opened so the horse could feed.
A tether was located attached to a nearby tree. Upon investigation, it was determined the fence was in disrepair, so the animal was tethered there. Officers noted there was no structure there to provide the animal shelter from the wind or elements was available for the horse, per Pennsylvania's animal law.
Officers say the horse's ribs and spine were visible.
Neighbors had contacted the Courier Express on multiple occasions saying they had long been concerned with the horse's well-being, adding that they had contacted several law and animal enforcement agencies with those concerns.
The remains of the horse were transported to the Pennsylvania Animal Diagnostic Laboratory System at Penn State University for examination. The necropsy established that death was due to emaciation consistent with malnutrition and starvation.
The couple appeared before Magisterial District Judge Patrick Ford, of DuBois, for arraignment Tuesday morning. Bail was set at $10,000, unsecured. Ford also imposed a bail condition preventing the couple from owning any horses.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 6.
Shaw thanked Officer Gilbert Barker and the Sandy Township Police Department for their diligence in pursuing this case. Shaw noted that animal abuse is unacceptable, and every effort will be made to prosecute those who commit these terrible crimes.
