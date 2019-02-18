President Judge Fredric Ammerman heard the following cases at Sentencing Court for the month of February.
- Jordan Lee McAllister, 26, of Clearfield, guilty plea, receiving stolen property, $100 fine plus costs, 20 days to six months in the Clearfield County Jail, pay $682 to Walmart in Clearfield, complete 50 hours of community service, complete retail theft program; retail theft, $100 fine plus costs, one year concurrent probation, retail theft $25 fine plus costs.
- Justin Charles Waring, 26, of Clearfield, guilty plea, DUI 0.151 percent Blood Alcohol Content, $750 fine plus costs, 30 days to six months minus one day in the Clearfield County Jail plus one day consecutive probation, prohibited from using alcohol or entering into bars/taverns, complete DUI school and a drug and alcohol assessment, pay $156.79 of restitution to the Clearfield Borough Police Department, license suspension according to PennDOT. Roadways lanes for traffic $35 fine plus costs.
- Russell Glenn Hurley Jr., 54, of Clearfield, guilty plea, theft from a motor vehicle, $50 fine plus costs, one year probation, no alcohol, illegal drugs or bars. Disorderly conduct, $50 fine plus costs.
- David Patrick McNelis Jr., 21, of Altoona, did not appear and a bench warrant issued for his arrest.
- Harlie Cowie, 20 of Brookville, did not appear, bench warrant issued.
- Paul Jeffery Evans, 33, of Clearfield, guilty plea, DUI-impaired driving $300 fine plus costs, six months probation, no alcohol, illegal drugs or bars, DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment; restrictions on alcoholic beverages $35 fine plus costs, failure to wear seat belt $20 fine plus costs.
- Melissa J. Plubell, 38, of Shippensburg, guilty plea, DUI-controlled substance, $1,000 fine plus costs, 72 hours to six months in CCJ, plus one year consecutive probation, no alcohol, illegal drugs or bars, DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment, 100 hours of community service, driving under suspension $210 plus costs.
