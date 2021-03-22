PENFIELD – Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois are investigating the theft of nine firearms from a residence in Huston Township that reportedly occurred on March 16.
According to a news release from state police, an unknown person, or persons, stole nine guns from a Penfield man’s house on Paul Short Road between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. The guns were in an open wooden gun case in a bedroom closet, police said.
According to the release, guns that were reported stolen include: Remington .30.06 with a scope, two Remington 12 gauge shotguns, Winchester 12 gauge shotgun, Mossberg 12 gauge shotgun, Ruger .22 with a scope, Remington .308 with a scope, 12 gauge shotgun (unknown make) and .30.06 (unknown make) with a scope.
The nine guns combined are valued at more than $4,500, according to state police.