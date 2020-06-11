ST MARYS — A St. Marys man facing several drug charges waived his preliminary hearing at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Tuesday.
Seth James Badeau, 23, of St. Marys, is charged with two felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial Mark Jacob’s office May 20.
The City of St. Marys Police Department conducted a traffic stop on South St. Marys Street May 19. The driver, identified as Badeau, reportedly had a suspended license due to a DUI incident. Officers identified the odor of marijauna, and one allegedly observed a digital scale on the center console, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police also had prior information of Badeau allegedly being involved with the use/distribution of methamphetamine in the Elk County area.
Badeau exited the vehicle and was detained. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 24.2 grams of methamphetamine, 20.4 grams of marijuana, six Clonazepam pills, one cell phone, $1,488 and various drug paraphernalia, including digital scales, pipes, torch lighters and Ziploc bags, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Badeau is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. He will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas July 6.