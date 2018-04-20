ST. MARYS — An Elk County woman has been charged with allegedly stealing $17,000 from an elderly woman’s bank account.
April M. Conroy, 39, 703 Vine Road, St. Marys, is charged by St. Marys police with 34 counts of access device fraud, 34 counts of identity theft, as well as theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, all felony counts. Charges were filed April 17.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 22 police were informed by Farmer’s National Bank that Conroy has been using a debit card belonging to a 70-year-old woman to steal $17,000 from her account.
Bank records showed that between Dec. 21 and Feb. 26 Conroy used the ATM at the St. Marys branch 34 times — withdrawing $500 each time, totaling $17,000.
The victim and her family reported that they never gave Conroy permission or the information needed to use the card.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for noon May 29 at District Judge Mark Jacob’s office in St. Marys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.