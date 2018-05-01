BROOKVILLE — The co-founder of Brookville Behavioral Health waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Brookville District Court on allegations that he had sexual relations with a six-year-old girl over a four-year period.
Glenn Edward Tetro, 56, 137 Heathville Road, Summerville, is charged by Punxsutawney-based state police with 43 counts of rape, 86 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, 34 counts of statutory sexual assault, and several related charges. The charges were filed March 1 with District Judge Gregory Bazylak, of Brookville.
He was arraigned and jailed that day on $500,000 cash bail and spent 18 days in Jefferson County Jail before the judge decreased it to $300,000 and made a non-monetary condition.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, a 29-year-old woman came forward and told police that between September 1994 to March 1998, when she was between the ages of 6-10, Tetro sexually assaulted her multiple times at his residence.
The woman said he forced her to touch him and perform sex acts on him. He would also perform sex acts on the girl.
She said that when she was between the ages of 6-7 the acts occurred almost daily. As she got older they were performed when the opportunity arose and the two were alone.
In the affidavit of probable cause, police wrote, “She indicated that she was trained to perform these acts on him as if it was normal behavior.”
Police say that the victim had two telephone calls with Tetro recently, one in which he apologized to her and the other in which he admitted that he remembered and participated in the inappropriate sexual relations between them.
The case will now move forward to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas. No further court dates have been scheduled, according to online records.
Since Tetro’s arrest, Brookville Behavioral Health has installed a new administration and executive board.
