CLEARFIELD — A jury of six men and six women found Dustin Thomas, 28, of Hawk Run guilty of criminal homicide/murder in the first degree for the slaying of Brett Michael Bamat, 36, of Philipsburg yesterday at a trial before Judge Paul Cherry.
The first degree murder conviction means Thomas will serve a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to Clearfield County District Attorney William A. Shaw Jr., who represented the commonwealth in the case.
According to testimony at trial, on Oct. 30 at a residence at 45 Bass Lane, following a day of drinking, Thomas was asked to leave the residence and Thomas became upset. He and Bamat got into an argument and Thomas shot Bamat in the heart with a 9 mm handgun outside the residence at approximately 8:30 p.m. Thomas then fled the scene in his vehicle and was arrested outside of his residence in Hawk Run at approximately 9:15 p.m.
“The commonwealth was very satisfied with the verdict,” Shaw said. “It was a hard-fought trial and the outcome is what we were hoping for and what we were expecting.”
“I’m very proud of the state police and the investigation that they did,” Shaw added.
Thomas took the stand in his own defense Wednesday and said he blacked out from heaving drinking and doesn’t remember the incident.
Bamat’s attorney, Stephanie Cooper of Bellefonte, said in closing arguments that Thomas should be found not guilty of both murder in the first degree and murder of the third degree and instead find him guilty of involuntary manslaughter, saying he was too intoxicated at the time of the shooting to form a specific intent to kill or act with malice.
For the criminal homicide charge, the jury had the option of finding Thomas guilty of murder in the first degree, murder in the third degree or involuntary manslaughter.
There is a significant difference in the sentences for three options. If found not guilty of murder in the first degree but guilty of murder in the third degree, Thomas would have a received sentence of 20-40 years in state prison, not guilty verdict on both first and third degree murder but guilty of involuntary manslaughter, which Cooper had asked the jury to do, the sentence would have been about six months in prison, which would have been a time served sentence for Thomas because he has been incarcerated since Oct. 30, according to Shaw.
In his closing arguments, Shaw said Thomas’ actions at the time of the murder shows that he wasn’t so intoxicated that he lost control of his faculties as required by the law because Thomas was able to draw the pistol from his holster, turn off the safeties, aim, fire and strike a direct hit on Bamat’s heart.
He then told Valerie Bamat, the victim’s sister-in-law, that he wanted to kill himself before firing the gun again and driving off.
“There is no question this is murder in the first degree,” Shaw said in closing arguments. “He knew he did something wrong. He was fearful, he fled.”
The jury deliberated for approximately three and a half hours before rendering its verdict and twice returned to the courtroom to ask Judge Cherry to clarify the jury instructions before rendering its verdict.
“These folks (the jury) were very conscientious and they asked the judge to explain it (the law) to them again,” Shaw said. “This was appropriate because the consequences of this case are profound and I am proud of the jurors for taking it seriously and asking questions.”
