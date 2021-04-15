CLEARFIELD — The jury trial of a 35-year-old Johnsonburg woman accused of vehicular homicide and other charges while allegedly driving under the influence began in Clearfield County Court on Wednesday in front of President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman.
On March 7, 2020, Shara Marie Franco is accused of driving a Silverado westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 at mile marker 99.4 in Sandy Township near DuBois and hitting two other vehicles, according to official court documents. Ryan V. Muirhead, 43, DuBois, the driver of an impacted Toyota, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other passengers in the Toyota sustained serious life-threatening injuries, including one child.
The passengers included Tammy L. Llewellyn, 40, of DuBois, who was taken by helicopter to Altoona Hospital; David L. Barnacastle, 42, of Brookville, who was taken by helicopter to Allegheny General Hospital; and a 6-year-old female passenger who was flown by helicopter to Pittsburgh’s Children’s Hospital.
Franco was charged by DuBois-based state police with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence of a controlled substance (felony), homicide by vehicle (felony) and involuntary manslaughter (misdemeanor), five felony counts each of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, and aggravated assault by vehicle, one misdemeanor count of DUI (controlled substance), five misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, five summary counts of reckless driving, three summary counts of careless driving causing serious bodily injury, six summary counts of careless driving, and one summary count each of failure to carry registration, failure to carry a license, obedience to traffic control devices and driving over a divider.
The case centers around a woman on drugs who was operating a vehicle, District Attorney Ryan Sayers stated in opening arguments for the prosecution.
Defense attorney William Shaw, who is representing Franco, alleged the crash was an accident.
“It seems that the jist of this case is we’re going to punish the person that lived,” Shaw said in his opening statement.
Franco was traveling in the wrong direction at the time of the crash, according to Richard Hughes, who was driving a tractor-trailer that was also hit in the three-vehicle collision. When Hughes noticed the vehicle coming at him, he flashed his lights. The driver continued coming straight on, said Hughes.
“That person never moved,” said Hughes. Hughes was not injured in the crash.
The first responder at the scene, Trooper Seth Gould, said he heard screams. After checking on Franco’s vehicle, Gould noticed a child sitting outside of the crashed Toyota. Gould jumped the guardrail to reach the juvenile who was screaming for her mother.
When interviewed by emergency personnel, Franco allegedly testified that she was in Pittsburgh.
After being taken to a hospital, Franco consented to a blood draw which revealed methamphetamines and fentanyl in her system, according to state troopers.
According to Sayers, Muirhead, who was the driver and the one killed in the crash, also had controlled substances in his system but was driving reasonably.
The first day of the trial ended with witnesses for the prosecution still on the stand and additional witnesses to be called Thursday (today) when the trial resumes.