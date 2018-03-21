Today

Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. High 34F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. High 37F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.