MADERA — Clearfield-based state police are investigating a homicide that occurred in Madera yesterday shortly after 1 p.m.
According to transmissions between Clearfield County 911 operators and emergency responders, a man was found bleeding in a building on Main Street. Medical personnel stated there was a “large amount of blood loss” and the victim was in need of immediate helicopter transport.
Due to the weather, medical helicopters were grounded and emergency crews attempted to transport the victim by ambulance to UPMC Altoona.
The victim died en route to the hospital.
Clearfield County District Attorney William A. Shaw Jr. confirmed that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.
“State police are actively engaged in a homicide investigation that occurred (Tuesday) in Madera,” Shaw said in a telephone interview. “It’s ongoing. We will not release (the victim’s) identity until family is notified.
The small community of less than 1,000 people is not in any danger, Shaw said.
“We believe this was an isolated incident,” Shaw said.
