ST. MARYS — Two Emporium men have been charged with a St. Marys robbery by knife and hatchet.
Andrew James Beck, 27, 38 Lance Lane, Emporium, and Justin Michael Austin, 29, 59 Sunrise Acres, Emporium, are both charged with felony counts of robbery, five counts of unlawful restraint, five counts of false imprisonment, five counts of assault, and criminal trespass.
According to court records, around 11:30 p.m. April 4, St. Marys police were dispatched to 265 Honey Lane when a woman called to say that her boyfriend was being held at knifepoint.
When police arrived there were seven men inside the garage. Two of them, Beck and Austin, reportedly had come to accuse another of owning them money.
The five other men reportedly were told that no one would be allowed to leave the garage until the duo was paid.
Austin was holding a knife and Beck a hatchet. Police said the two held the other men in the garage for nearly two hours, demanding money.
Ultimately, one of the men gave Beck and Austin $295, but they still refused to leave because they wanted $500.
One of the men held in the garage took a video of the two demanding money. The video was given to police.
Police say that during a consensual interview, Beck told police they went to the residence to get the money that was owed and weren’t going to leave until they did.
Both were remanded to Elk County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash bail. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for 10:15 a.m. April 24 in District Judge Mark Jacob’s office in St. Marys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.