CLEARFIELD — Two Curwensville men who crashed into a Lawrence Township Police cruiser and were later found with marijuana and related paraphernalia in their vehicle settled a plea deal at the District Court level.
At Centralized Court at the Clearfield County Jail yesterday, Alan J. Collins, 18, and Noah T. Stephens, 21, were facing misdemeanor charges of marijuana-personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Collins was also facing a summary offense of driving at safe speed.
In front of District Judge Jerome Nevling, the marijuana-personal use charge was dropped for both men and each pleaded guilty to the remaining charges.
According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 15 around 4:30 p.m., Lawrence Township Police were dispatched to White Road for a domestic incident taking place that had turned physical. Clearfield Borough Police were then dispatched by Lawrence Township Police to the intersection of E. Market Street and N. Front Street.
Upon arriving on scene, Clearfield Borough Police learned that the Lawrence Township Police officer was involved in a two-vehicle crash with a 2006 Mercury Mountaineer at that intersection, although there were no injuries and both vehicles sustained light damage.
After impact, the officer approached Collins’ vehicle to check the welfare of the occupants. The officer detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. He confronted the occupants about the odor, and Collins allegedly admitted to having marijuana in the car.
Both will also have to pay $579.25 in court costs and fines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.