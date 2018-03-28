BROOKVILLE — After a week-long jury trial, two men have been found guilty of all the charges filed against them for their involvement in a $1.6 million meth by mail bust.
Larry J. Dean, 59, Mayport, and Daniel K. Hopkins, 51, Tuscon, Ariz. were charged with 21 felony charges. They have been held in Jefferson County Jail since Sept. 25.
“Dean and Hopkins were at the top of our supply chain in this case. They were the ones importing pounds of methamphetamine from the Tuscon, Arizona area directly to Jefferson County using the United States Mail,” Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett said.
“From there it was being distributed widely throughout Jefferson, Clearfield and Clarion counties. I am very gratified to have taken down the two who were at the top rung of this evil scheme.”
The bust, dubbed “Operation Snail Mail,” which took place in September of last year, charged Dean and Hopkins as well as a network of 30 drug dealers.
Most of the meth shipments into North Central Pennsylvania were done by Dean, who maintained residences in Mayport, Pa. and Tucson, Ariz.
The 35 pounds of crystal meth that they sold – broken up into ¼ and ½ gram doses – produced between 32,000 and 64,000 doses of the drug that were sold in the 5 North Central PA counties.
Senior Deputy Attorney General Marnie Sheehan-Balchon tried the case with Burkett.
“This case was a wonderful example of what happens when agencies band together in a common cause. This case involved the Pennsylvania State Police, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and United States Postal Inspectors,” Burkett said. “We could not have obtained these convictions without all of their combined hard work.”
