BIG RUN — A 60-year-old Punxsutawney woman has been charged with attempted murder along with several other felony charges after allegedly assaulting another woman at a residence in Big Run on Jan. 28.
June Lee Frantz, of East Liberty Street in Punxsutawney, is charged with attempted murder of the first degree, two felony counts of aggravated assault, felony burglary, terroristic threats and unlawful restraint, according to court documents.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney were notified of a reported assault at a residence on East Main Street in Big Run shortly before 8 p.m. on Jan. 28. The victim told dispatchers she was forced to leave her home and was advised to meet troopers somewhere safe. State police from DuBois initially met the victim, and immediately noticed several serious injuries including a puncture wound to her upper chest, according to the affidavit.
Troopers reportedly saw a “considerable amount of blood” on the victim and her clothing.
The victim told police that a woman — later identified as Frantz — came to her door calling herself Tammy and said her vehicle was disabled, according to the affidavit. Frantz the allegedly asked to use the victim's phone. When Frantz entered the home, she reportedly started physically assaulting the victim.
The victim said after Frantz struck her in the face, Frantz used a pair of scissors to stab the victim in the chest causing serious bodily harm, according to the affidavit.
The victim told police Frantz then went to the kitchen and grabbed a knife before allegedly threatening the victim's life by holding it to her throat. According to the affidavit, the victim said Frantz threatened to kill her is she was not willing to end a relationship with her boyfriend. The victim was then reportedly pushed down a flight of stairs, causing a lower leg fracture, police said.
The victim told police she was able to convince Frantz she would end the relationship to be set free, and was then able to get in her vehicle and leave.
According to the affidavit, the victim was treated for injuries at Penn Highlands DuBois before being transported to Allegheny General Hospital for further treatment of the stab wound. During a phone interview with police, the victim reportedly said the woman who assaulted her had a mole on her left cheek, which matched Frantz.
When police searched the residence where the assault allegedly occurred, a considerable amount of blood was reportedly present. A surveillance camera at the house also allegedly captured Frantz at the residence.
According to the affidavit, Frantz was arrested and interviewed by police on Jan. 29. Frantz allegedly told police she gained access to the home by telling the victim she was cold and requested to use the phone. Frantz reportedly admitted to then physically assaulting and attacking the victim. Frantz said she punched the victim and also admitted to using a pair of scissors to stab the victim in the chest, according to the affidavit.
Frantz is being held in Jefferson County Jail with bail set at $250,000. A preliminary hearing date is not listed on court documents.