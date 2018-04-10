RIDGWAY — An Elk County woman charged with the overdose death of her sister pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge last week and was sentenced to 4-10 years in state prison.
Allison Miller, 29, Byrnedale, pleaded guilty April 2 to a felony charge of conspiring drug delivery resulting in death. Other charges against her were not prosecuted.
According to court records, police were called on March 30, 2017 to investigate the overdose death of 24-year-old Kaitlyn Marie Buerk in a bedroom of her parent’s home on Buena Vista Highway in Wilcox. Under her dead body, police found five stamp bags of suspected heroin.
When interviewed by police, Jessica Buerk, Kaitlyn’s sister, said the two had spent several hours together the night before at Angel Winslow’s house in St. Marys. During that visit, Kaitlyn reportedly had left for about 30 minutes to see her sister, Allison Miller, and buy several bags of heroin.
When Kaitlyn Buerk returned, she reportedly told Winslow and Jessica Buerk that Miller said the stamp bags also contained carfentanyl, which is an extremely potent tranquilizer used on large animals, such as elephants, as well as to cut heroin.
Miller would tell police during a consensual interview that the day before her sister died she had traveled to Pittsburgh and bought 20 bags of heroin and traveled back to St. Marys, delivering five to Kaitlyn Buerk.
Police searched Miller’s cell phone records, finding details of the sale, including that Theresa Lynn Sample, 27, Johnsonburg, a cousin of Miller and Kaitlyn Buerk, was to make the actual drug transaction in the parking lot of the Moose Club in downtown St. Marys while Miller was at work.
In an interview with police, Sample denied involvement.
Following an autopsy, it was determined that Kaitlyn Buerk’s official cause of death was fentanyl toxicity.
Theresa Lynn Sample, 27, Johnsonburg, remains incarcerated in Elk County Prison, awaiting formal arraignment in Elk County Court May 7.
Sample is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, conspiracy, criminal use of a communication facility, and possession of a controlled substance.
These cases are the first time felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death are being prosecuted in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.