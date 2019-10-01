The eighth annual Car Cruz-In kicked off the 2020 DuBois Relay For Life Saturday in the DuBois City Park, according to Eva McKee, who organizes the event with her husband, Bud.
“We had a great day all around,” said McKee. “The weather was great and we had 51 registered for the Cruz-In and raised a total of $1,147.50 on Saturday.”
This brings the grand total to more than $4,300 raised over the years at the Cruz-In for the American Cancer Society’s DuBois Relay For Life.
The non-judged event was open to anything with wheels, said McKee, noting if people like to ride around on it, they could bring it for display.
The public was invited to attend to vote for their favorite set of “wheels” with monetary donations. The donations and registration fees benefit the DuBois Relay For Life.
New to this year’s event — any child who wanted to bring out their power wheels to display were welcomed to do so. The children were able to make a lap around the area of the Car Cruz-In and then put their wheels on display, also.
“We had three kids bring out their favorite wheels, two power-wheels and 1 pedal car,” McKee said. “The kids had a ball and the adults enjoyed watching the kids. This is also something we hope to do next year again.”
McKee said those attending enjoyed having a chance to use the DUI simulator brought by Kim McDonald of State Farm.
“If schedules permit, she (McDonald) hopes to be back next year,” said McKee.
New this year were dash plaques for the first 50 who registered. The plaques were donated by MJ Services of Reynoldsville. There were also several basket raffles with local businesses making donations.
“We would like to thank the community for their support,” said McKee. “Being the event lead for the Relay For Life for all the years that I have been in charge, I have always said what a great community we live in. The community keeps giving to all of the relay events and we appreciate all of the support they give us. Without the support of our community, we could not do the things that we do for the American Cancer Society Relay For Life. We are looking forward to the Car Cruz-In in 2020 and are already making plans for the event.”