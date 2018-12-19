FALLS CREEK — Crystal City Ranch Founder Mitch Calhoun has made it his goal to carry on the family farm tradition, in a bit of an unconventional and unique way.
In August of 2016, he started a bison farm, and now has four of the animals on the Beechwood Road ranch.
The name Crystal City Ranch comes from a unique place — many years ago, the town of Falls Creek was almost officially named “Crystal City,” he said.
The name of the ranch was another way for him to promote an older way of life, and carry on his passion for the place he’s known forever.
He has always liked sitting and hearing stories about Falls Creek, Calhoun said, from people who grew up when the community was booming with business and industry.
“Heritage has always been very important to me,” he said. “I’ve always liked learning about the area.”
Operating the former dairy farm wasn’t something he felt he could do, due to health issues he’s encountered, Calhoun said. A former truck driver, he decided to embark on a different kind of adventure.
Calhoun and his fiance, Lynn Griffith, visited bison farms in preparation for this, he said, but most are tucked away and hidden. CCR bison, quite an unusual site, can be seen from a main Falls Creek road. They also belong to the Eastern Bison Association.
Bison are a very low-maintenance animal, since they are grazers, he said. Like cows, they are part of the bovine family, but easier to care for. He also wasn’t interested in raising deer or elk, he said, so bison seemed like the perfect choice.
Bison meat is also unique — it is tasty and healthy, and not a meat many places serve, Calhoun said. He and Griffith eventually want to sell it to private venues and restaurants.
“Our main goal is to have bison meat to sell — to grow the herd and expand the farm,” he said.
This summer, he hopes to build more pasture for them, Calhoun said.
Since they are a wild, unpredictable animal, the bison are encased within an electric fence, with 10-foot posts pounded 4 feet into the ground, he says. The ranch has one male and three female bison.
Visit Crystal City Ranch on Facebook for more information, or call 814-591-3163.
