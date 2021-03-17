ST. MARYS — Monday evening’s St. Marys City Council meeting began with an annual report from Crystal Fire Department Chief Bill Kraus.
During 2020, he said, the department responded to 204 incidents, a decrease of 75 incidents from 2019. The CFD also received mutual aid assistance 68 times throughout 2020.
Kraus also commended the City of St. Marys Street Department workers, who often times “go unnoticed.”
“The road crew was an asset to us three different times throughout the year,” Kraus said, noting there was an incident where a fire truck was having issues getting in or out of a location. During a major snowstorm earlier this year, they also helped the CFD on Brusselles Street, and have assisted when private roads are an issue getting to an emergency.
“We want to thank them, and make it known they did a great job for us,” he said.
Given the unusual year of 2020, said Kraus, it should be noted that all departments in the county relied on one another, including fire departments, St. Marys Ambulance Service, the City of St. Marys Police Department and Elkland Search and Rescue.
“If one of us had a group of guys down with the virus, we all knew we may have to cover one another,” he said. “The people in the community can be thankful that we have the help. We all work very well together, and we all work outstandingly to see that the job gets done.”
Kraus said he is also grateful to employers who release their firefighters from work to answer emergency calls.
“It would be extremely difficult for us to answer calls without them,” he noted.
Due to COVID-19, fire prevention programs and community activities were canceled in 2020, Kraus said, but the hope is to carry them on this year.
“It was certainly not an ordinary year for any of us,” said Kraus. “We worked diligently to keep our members safe and COVID free. We did have a few members test positive, but the exposure was not from a firefighter.”
According to the annual CFD report, the total fire loss for 2020 was $1,788,634, an increase from the previous year. Total savings were $4,535,343.
The increase in total incidents, said Kraus, he believes are from people staying home more.
“It was a great year in the fact that our calls were down,” he said.
The average response time for the CFD in 2020 was six minutes and 37 seconds.
“That means our guys are moving pretty well to get the equipment out onto the road,” Kraus said.
City of St. Marys Mayor Chris Pletcher commended the CFD on its community service and quick response times.
Councilwoman Gina Vrobel, who experienced a fire at her family business Elk County Heat Treaters last year, also thanked all of the area fire departments.
“We had an unfortunate event in our life last year and had to receive this service,” she said. “They do provide an excellent service, and they were a great help to us and saved a lot of our product. I truly appreciate it.”