DuBois area Cub Scouts recently joined forces with a wildlife and conservation organization to build eastern bluebird nesting boxes.
Cub Scout Pack 36 visited the Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited (PWHU) headquarters in DuBois on Feb. 26, where trustee Don Schmidt led the group in learning about the eastern bluebird and its nesting habits.
Secretary Beth Geise said Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts and other youth groups have been longtime guests at PWHU’s nesting boxes activities.
“Some earn points toward merit badges through this activity, but all enjoy the hands-on project with a finished product that can provide enjoyment and satisfaction for many years,” she said.
The eastern bluebird’s breeding season begins in April and lasts through July. They are “cavity nesters,” making them ideal candidates for a birdhouse.
“The numbers of eastern bluebirds declined drastically years ago due to other birds, but mostly loss of habitat,” Geise said. “By building and properly placing nesting boxes, people have helped bring the bluebirds back.”
The nests are made of grasses, plant stems, pine needles, hair, feathers and fine grasses, Geise said, and placed in a birdhouse or abandoned woodpecker hole. The female bluebird lays between three to six eggs, and fledglings leave the nest within 15 to 20 days. While the female begins making a second nest, the male will often feed the fledglings.
“PWHU has helped in that area — educating the public and helping youngsters get involved with this beneficial activity,” she said.
The bird boxes allow youth to learn about the birds, help them survive and aquire a sense of accomplishment after they see results, Geise says.
“Bluebirds are beautiful and eat a lot of insects,” she said. “They can have two or three broods per season, so once the young birds leave the nest, the box should be cleaned out to provide a clean area for the adults to return and start over.”
For more information, visit PWHU on Facebook.
