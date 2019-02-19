REYNOLDSVILLE — Students in the culinary program are heating things up at Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School), preparing for a state-level competition in State College next week.
JT Culinary Instructor and chef John Druschel said the first state-level round of the competition will be held at Penn Stater Conference Center Hotel on Feb. 27.
JT is one of several ProStart schools across the state. Students take ProStart courses as an elective in high schools, career and technical centers and vocational high schools, according to the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association (PRLA). The educators for these competition groups range from instructors to chefs who transition into the classroom.
These competitions typically involve both culinary and management teams, but JT only has a culinary team going this year, Druschel said. He is the advisor for the culinary team, made up of five member. Four of them actively cook, while a fifth acts as the manager.
The competition is an initiative of the PRLA, which strives to “promote, protect and improve the hospitality and tourism industry in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” according to its website.
The state qualifier for the national competition is called the “Pennsylvania ProStart Invitational,” and is held each winter, giving ProStart schools across the state the chance to compete in culinary and management events. The first-place team at these invitationals then moves on to the National ProStart Invitational held each spring, according to the PRLA website.
Last April, JT students competed at the national level in State College, placing first in the management competition.
JT students will be competing working on a French-style food menu, Druschel said. They started practicing in October of last year and meet each Tuesday after school.
JT’s full-time culinary program prepares students for employment in food establishments or other food-industry occupations, giving them instruction and experience in planning, selecting, preparing and serving of food products, as well as nutrition and safety and sanitation precautions, according to www.jefftech.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.